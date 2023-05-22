Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that the Texas Rangers’ lineup was firing on all cylinders in a 13-run outburst on Sunday that helped produce a sweep of Colorado.

Shawn McFarland writes that the Rangers are showing that the offense is no fluke with Corey Seager not missing a beat upon his return.

Matt Fisher takes a look at how the Rangers accomplished their sweep of Colorado after outpacing the Rockies 31-10 over the weekend.

McFarland writes about Andrew Heaney producing another bases loaded, no one out eventual scoreless inning, the third for Texas in a week.

Landry ponders what the Rangers can do about their bullpen that has acted as an albatross in recent weeks.

Jeff Wilson writes that Leody Taveras is looking more and more like a fixture in center field for Texas.

Landry checks in on the farm and the progress of top prospect Evan Carter, who broke out of a bit of a slump with a four-hit day on Saturday.

Sarah Langs picks Nathan Eovaldi as the second best offseason acquisition around baseball after Atlanta’s trade for Sean Murphy.

And, the Rangers traveling east to take on the fellow AL upstart Orioles is a series to watch later this week.

Have a nice day!