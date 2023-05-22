Minor league update for 5/21/23

Wood Ducks starter Aidan Curry went five innings, allowing an unearned run on three hits and a walk, striking out seven. Kai Wynyard struck out four and walked one in three shutout innings.

Abi Ortiz had a single, a double and a walk. Ian Moller and Danyer Cueva each had a pair of hits. Yeison Morrobel had a hit.

Down East box score

Mitch Bratt threw three shutout innings for Hickory, striking out three and walking one.

Alejandro Osuna had a single, a double, and a seventh inning grand slam that gave the Crawdads the winning margin they needed in an 8-7 win that broke a 13 game losing streak. Maximo Acosta doubled.

Hickory box score

T.K. Roby threw four shutout innings, striking out three and walking one. Marc Church allowed a run on a hit and two walks in an inning of work, striking out two. Alex Speas allowed a run on two walks, striking out one.

Dustin Harris doubled. Aaron Zavala had a pair of walks.

Frisco box score

Cody Bradford allowed four runs in 5.2 IP, walking one, giving up a pair of home runs, and striking out five. Lucas Jacobsen threw 1.1 IP, walking one and allowing no runs. Chase Lee had two shutout innings, striking out one and walking two.

Jonathan Ornelas was 2 for 5 with a homer. Justin Foscue tripled. Sam Huff had a pair of hits and a walk. Blaine Crim had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock box score