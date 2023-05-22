29-18 - Rangers fall apart as bats arrive too late in Pittsburgh

The Texas Rangers scored four runs but the Pittsburgh Pirates scored six runs.

Need late-innings Rangers offense to show up before late-innings Rangers bullpen does. — Christopher Fittz (@apoplecticfittz) May 22, 2023

Unfortunately the order of things was off tonight as the bats didn’t score enough before the bullpen was asked to pitch meaningful innings and we know how that goes virtually every time without fail.

Player of the Game: Josh Jung hit a two-run dong so that was pretty cool.

Up Next: The Rangers will send RHP Nathan Eovaldi to the mound against LHP Rich Hill for Pittsburgh.

The Tuesday afternoon first pitch from PNC Park is scheduled for 5:35 pm CT and you can watch it on BS Southwest.