Texas Rangers lineup for May 23, 2023

Texas Rangers lineup for May 22, 2023 against the Pittsburgh Pirates: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi for the Rangers and Rich Hill for the Pirates.

Texas looks to rebound after yesterday’s series of unfortunate events. They will be going up against lefty Rich Hill. Rich Hill made his major league debut in 2005, when several guys facing him today were in first or second grade.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Grossman — LF

Duran — DH

Taveras — CF

5:35 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are favorites at -165.