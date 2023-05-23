Church to AAA, Garver, Jankowski start rehab

We have a variety of minor league transactions today.

First, as expected, Travis Jankowski and Mitch Garver are starting rehab assignments today with AAA Round Rock. Jankowski is reportedly expected back sooner than Garver, as Garver is expected to get more time on the rehab assignment to build back up to handling a catching load.

Righthanded reliever Marc Church has been promoted from AA Frisco to AAA Round Rock. The 22 year old has a 4.00 ERA this year for Frisco in 18 innings, with 31 Ks against 10 walks. Church split the 2022 season between Hickory and Frisco. He has major league caliber stuff, but does not have major league caliber command just yet. He will get some work with Round Rock, and could be an option in the major league pen later this season.

Abi Ortiz and Tucker Mitchell have been promoted to high-A Hickory from low-A Down East. Ortiz is a 21 year old first baseman who was slashing .307/.392/.604 for Down East after struggling there last season. Mitchell, 22, was a 14th round pick in 2021 who, like Ortiz, has had a big 2023 after struggling in low-A last year. Mitchell is slashing .338/.460/.488 this year while splitting time between catcher, first base and DH. The pair will hopefully juice an anemic Hickory offense that has been among the worst of any minor league team this year.