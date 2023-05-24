Minor league update for 5/23/23

Down East starter D.J. McCarty allowed two runs in 3.2 IP, striking out six and walking three. Wyatt Sparks, newly re-assigned to the Wood Ducks, allowed a run in 2.1 IP, striking out four and walking one.

Gleider Figuereo was 3 for 4 with a homer and a walk. Yeison Morrobel was 2 for 4 with a walk. Cam Cauley was 3 for 4 with a double, a walk and two stolen bases. Danyer Cueva had a double and a walk. Anthony Gutierrez had a pair of hits.

Down East box score

For Hickory, Winston Santos allowed three runs in 5.2 IP, walking three and striking out six.

Abi Ortiz homered in his first game for Hickory. Tucker Mitchell had a double and a walk in his first game for Hickory. Daniel Mateo had a hit and two stolen bases. Maximo Acosta had a double and a walk.

Hickory box score

After several strong appearances Jack Leiter hit a bump in the road, walking seven and striking out four in four innings, though he allowed just one hit and one run. Alex Speas struck out three in a scoreless inning. Antoine Kelly struck out three and walked one in a scoreless inning.

Thomas Saggese had a double and a walk. Luisangel Acuna had a hit, a walk and a stolen base. Evan Carter had a hit. Aaron Zavala had a walk.

Frisco box score

Round Rock starter Kyle Cody allowed six runs in 3.1 IP, striking out two and walking one. Grant Wolfram allowed seven runs in an inning of work.

On the rehabbing major leaguers front, Travis Jankowski was 0 for 3 with 2 Ks, while Mitch Garver was 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles. Justin Foscue had a hit. Sam Huff had a hit. Davis Wendzel was 2 for 3 with a homer and a walk.

Round Rock box score