Texas Rangers lineup for May 24, 2023 against the Pittsburgh Pirates: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Johan Oviedo for the Pirates.

Josh Smith gets at day at shortstop, and Corey Seager is at DH as the Rangers look to take the rubber game.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — DH

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Grossman — LF

Smith — SS

Taveras — CF

11:35 a.m. Central start time. Rangers are favorites at -125.