Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Nathan Eovaldi don’t need no stinking bullpen, as he threw a complete game of one run baseball on the way to a 6-1 win over the Pirates.

Evan Grant says that whatever the problem is with your baseball team Eovaldi can solve it.

Eovaldi credits his mechanics and his cutter with allowing him to rack up some impressive starts over the last month.

Relief prospect Marc Church was promoted to AAA Round Rock yesterday, having struck out 31 in 18 innings for Frisco.

The Rangers have sold minor league affiliates Hickory and Down East to Diamond Baseball Holdings, though both teams will remain Ranger affiliates.

Jack Leiter had an interesting outing Tuesday, giving up only one run but walking 7 and issuing a HBP.