Minor league update for 5/24/23

Joseph Montalvo started for Down East and threw five shutout innings, allowing one walk and four hits while striking out five. Adrian Rodriguez allowed a run in two innings, walking one.

Yeison Morrobel and Danyer Cueva each had a pair of hits. Ian Moller and Jojo Blackmon each had a single and a double. Cam Cauley doubled. Gleider Figuereo had a hit.

Down East box score

Dane Acker made his 2023 debut, throwing 2.1 scoreless innings, walking three and striking out three. Emiliano Teodo threw three shutout innings, walking two and striking out one.

Maximo Acosta was 3 for 4. Alejandro Osuna had a walk and a hit. Tucker Mitchell had a hit.

Hickory box score

Frisco starter Ryan Garcia had a very strong outing, going five innings, allowing one run on two hits and two walks, and striking out eight. Michael Brewer allowed three runs in 0.1 IP.

Luisangel Acuna, Thomas Saggese and Aaron Zavala each had a hit. Evan Carter drew a walk. Dustin Harris had a pair of walks.

Frisco box score

Taylor Hearn had what I think is his first really bad outing since being sent down to Round Rock earlier this year. Hearn walked two and struck out two in 0.2 IP, but gave up six runs. Grant Anderson struck out one in 1.2 scoreless innings.

On the rehabbers, Travis Jankowski was 0 for 3 with a walk and a K before being lifted. Mitch Garver was 2 for 4 with a walk and a homer. Davis Wendzel continued his recent hot streak, going 3 for 5 with a pair of doubles. Justin Foscue had a hit.

Round Rock box score