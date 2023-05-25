Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff WIlson says the way to deal with the bullpen is to make the starters go extra innings and only let Will Smith pitch in relief.

The bullpen woes are the only reason the Rangers didn’t get an A+ in The Athletic’s MLB report card roundup.

Evan Grant notes that Will Smith’s outing last night was the highest leverage save in Ranger history, with Smith contributing a .59 WPA all by his lonesome.

Martin Perez seems to have righted the ship after a two game skid in which he gave 11 runs in 8.2 innings.

Ezequiel Duran sat out of Wednesday’s game as a precaution, as he’s been dealing with ribcage soreness.

Duran has made the most of his opportunities this season and Bruce Bochy calls him “every manager’s dream.”

Kumar Rocker’s Tommy John surgery went as planned Monday, and now we wait until mid-2024 to see him pitch again.