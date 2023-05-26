Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

Evan Grant writes that less is more for the Rangers when it comes to batting practice.

Jamey Newberg takes a look at some of the ways Texas has improved its bullpen through trades in the past.

MLB dot com’s Mike Petriello also wrote about the Rangers explosive offense and broke down what makes it tick with an emphasis on RISP.

Jeff Wilson previews Rangers-Orioles, a series where the teams are both…good?

And the DMN’s Abraham Nudelstejer writes on how the 2023 season has been a dream for Rangers IF/OF Ezequiel Duran (and the guy coaching him).

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers start up a weekend series with the Orioles tonight at 6:05 with Jon Gray on the mound for Texas.

