Minor league update for 5/25/23

Nick Lockhart threw a scoreless inning for the Wood Ducks. Ian Moller and Danyer Cueva had the only two hits on the day for Down East.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-mudcats/2023/05/25/728334#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728334

Abi Ortiz had a pair of home runs for Hickory. Maximo Acosta was 3 for 4 with a walk and a stolen base. Daniel Mateo was 3 for 5 with a stolen base. Alejandro Osuna had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/tourists-vs-crawdads/2023/05/25/727214#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727214

Frisco starter Owen White went four innings, allowing four runs, walking five, striking out five and giving up a home run. Alex Speas struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Dustin Harris had a single and a double. Evan Carter doubled. Aaron Zavala singled. Luisangel Acuna drew a walk.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-travelers/2023/05/25/729262#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729262

For Round Rock, Chase Lee threw a scoreless inning, walking one and striking out two. Yerry Rodriguez allowed a pair of runs in 1.2 IP, walking two, striking out two and allowing a homer. Marc Church threw 1.1 scoreless innings, striking out three and walking three. Lucas Jacobsen struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Rehabbing Travis Jankowski was 3 for 4 with a double and a walk. Justin Foscue and Blaine Crim each had two hits and a walk. Davis Wendzel had a pair of homers and a pair of walks.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-isotopes/2023/05/25/722007#game_state=live,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=722007