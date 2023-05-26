Go forth and get Peagle gear

Texas Rangers fans...let me ask you...

Have you been enjoying the performance of the first place Texas Rangers, embracing the City Connect uniforms, and been looking for a way that you can show your support for the Power of the Peagle?

Well, do I have good news for you...

Our friends at Breaking T have rolled out new Peagle Power gear. That’s right, you can now sport a t-shirt or hoodie that lets the world know that you are one of the select, one of the elite, one of the Peagle Posse.

You can click here to partake in the Peagling. Breaking T also has gear celebrating Adolis Garcia, Jacob deGrom, Corey Seager, Nathaniel Lowe, Adrian Beltre and others, if you are so inclined.

So what are you waiting for? The playoffs? Come on...you don’t want to look like a bandwagoner come October, with a shirt that looks like you just grabbed it off the shelf at Academy a day earlier. Get your Peagle gear now and start displaying your Peagle Power, so that after Labor Day, it will be broken in and folks will know you’ve been Promoting the Peagle from the beginning.