Texas Rangers lineup for May 26, 2023 against the Baltimore Orioles: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Grayson Rodriguez for the Orioles.

The Texas Rangers start a series against the Baltimore Orioles today, and are facing off against Texas native Grayson Rodriguez. Both Ezequiel Duran and Jonah Heim are getting a day off.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Smith — LF

Grossman — DH

Taveras — CF

Leon — C

6:05 p.m. Central start time. Orioles are -140 favorites.