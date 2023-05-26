Texas Rangers lineup for May 26, 2023 against the Baltimore Orioles: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Grayson Rodriguez for the Orioles.
The Texas Rangers start a series against the Baltimore Orioles today, and are facing off against Texas native Grayson Rodriguez. Both Ezequiel Duran and Jonah Heim are getting a day off.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Smith — LF
Grossman — DH
Taveras — CF
Leon — C
6:05 p.m. Central start time. Orioles are -140 favorites.
