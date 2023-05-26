Game 50 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles

Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles
Friday, May 26, 2023, 6:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
RHP Jon Gray vs. RHP Grayson Rodriguez
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ORIOLES
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Cedric Mullins - CF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Adley Rutschman - C
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Anthony Santander - RF
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Adam Frazier - 2B
|Josh Smith - LF
|Austin Hays - LF
|Robbie Grossman - DH
|Gunnar Henderson - 3B
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Ryan O'Hearn - DH
|Sandy Leon - C
|Jorge Mateo - SS
|Jon Gray - RHP
|G. Rodriguez - RHP
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...