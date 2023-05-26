 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 50 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles

A battle in Birdland

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles

Friday, May 26, 2023, 6:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

RHP Jon Gray vs. RHP Grayson Rodriguez

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ORIOLES
Marcus Semien - 2B Cedric Mullins - CF
Corey Seager - SS Adley Rutschman - C
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Anthony Santander - RF
Adolis Garcia - RF Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
Josh Jung - 3B Adam Frazier - 2B
Josh Smith - LF Austin Hays - LF
Robbie Grossman - DH Gunnar Henderson - 3B
Leody Taveras - CF Ryan O'Hearn - DH
Sandy Leon - C Jorge Mateo - SS
Jon Gray - RHP G. Rodriguez - RHP

Go Rangers!

