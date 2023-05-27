Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers rolled over the Baltimore Orioles last night.

Kennedi Landry has her game story from a night where the Rangers 3- and 4-hole hitters went 0 for 8 and they still put up 12 runs.

The DMN’s Shawn McFarland writes about the Rangers offense and the late-inning 35-mph shenanigans that went on because of it.

McFarland also has notes from Jon Gray’s fourth straight start of being pretty damn good.

Elsewhere, Jeff Wilson talked with Owen White about the start to his season in Frisco.

Jacob deGrom is moving ever closer to a return.

And Jayson Stark asks ‘‘Which current MLB players are on track for Cooperstown?”

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers continue their series with the Orioles today at 3:05 with Andrew Heaney on the mound for Texas.

Have a good (long) weekend!