Minor league update for 5/26/23

Brock Porter started for Down East and threw three perfect innings, striking out four. Per Tepid, he went out to start the fourth, called out the trainer, and then was lifted. So we shall hold our breath as we wait to hear what is up with Porter.

Kai Wynyard allowed a run in 2.2 IP, striking out four and walking two.

Danyer Cueva doubled. Cam Cauley had a hit and a walk. Yeison Morrobel and Gleider Figuereo each had a hit and a stolen base.

According to the MILB transactions page, 2022 6th rounder Tommy Sprecht has been assigned to Down East.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-mudcats/2023/05/26/728330#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=728330

Hickory starter Larson Kindreich went five shutout innings, striking out four and walking two.

Daniel Mateo was 2 for 4 with a walk and four stolen bases. Maximo Acosta had a pair 9f hits and a stolen base. Abi Ortiz had a double and a walk. Tucker Mitchell had a hit and three walks.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/tourists-vs-crawdads/2023/05/26/727209#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727209

Ricky Vanasco started for Frisco and didn’t make it out of the second. Vanasco allowed six runs in 1.2 IP, striking out two and walking two. Thomas Saggese was 3 for 6 with a pair of doubles. Dustin Harris had a pair of hits. Chris Seise had a single, a double and a walk.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-travelers/2023/05/26/729263#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729263

Grant Wolfram struck out one for Round Rock in 1.1 scoreless innings.

Rehabbing Mitch Garver caught and was 0 for 1 with a pair of walks. Sam Huff homered. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-isotopes/2023/05/26/722006#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=722006