Texas Rangers lineup for May 27, 2023 against the Baltimore Orioles: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Dean Kremer for the Orioles.

The Texas Rangers take on the Baltimore Orioles this afternoon in the balmy breezes of Maryland.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Smith — LF

Grossman — DH

Taveras — CF

3:05 p.m. Central start time. Orioles are slight favorites at -105.