Jankowski, Bradford back, Duran, Dunning out

Travis Jankowski, who has been on the injured list due to a hamstring issue, has been activated from the injured list, the team announced today. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers have placed Ezequiel Duran on the injured list with right oblique discomfort.

In addition, Dane Dunning has been placed on the paternity leave list. To replace him on the active roster, the Rangers have recalled pitcher Cody Bradford.

Jankowski was on a rehab assignment for three games with Round Rock earlier this week, and it was expected he would be activated this weekend in Baltimore. The expectation was that either Bubba Thompson would be optioned or Brad Miller DFA’d to make room for Jankowski when he was activated, but instead, Duran goes on the injured list. Duran has been on the shelf with the issue for a few days, and the move is retroactive to Wednesday, so Duran is eligible to return about a week from now.

Meanwhile, Dunning is out for the time being due to his wife having just given birth. Bradford takes his place. Dunning was slated to start on Sunday. With Thursday’s off day, the Rangers can move Nathan Eovaldi and Martin Perez up and have them start on regular rest, with Dunning starting on Tuesday, if they want to use Bradford in a long man role rather than asking him to start against either Baltimore or Detroit, their opponent on Monday.