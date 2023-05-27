33-18 - Rangers secure series with 5-3 win over Baltimore

The Texas Rangers plated five runs while the Baltimore Orioles scored three runs.

Comin’ for ya, JD.

Player of the Game: Andrew Heaney was asked to do potentially a little more than he might have otherwise if the Rangers had anyone that they trust in middle-to-late relief. Ultimately, though, Heaney was more than up to the task today as he gave up a run on four hits and a walk in the 95 pitches it took him to get through a season-high seven innings.

Heaney’s three strikeouts was his fewest since his debut with Texas, but he was efficient and effective in shutting down the previously second best team in the American League. That title now belongs to the Rangers thanks in part to Heaney’s effort today.

Up Next: Texas closes out this series looking for a sweep with LHP Cody Bradford potentially stepping in for proud new papa Dane Dunning. Baltimore, meanwhile, will turn to RHP Kyle Bradish in the finale.

The Sunday afternoon first pitch from Oriole Park at Camden Yards is scheduled for 12:35 pm CT and will be aired on BS Southwest.