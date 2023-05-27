Cody Bradford named Sunday starter

Cody Bradford will start Sunday’s series finale against the Baltimore Orioles, Bruce Bochy announced after today’s game. Bradford was called up today to replace Sunday’s originally scheduled starter, Dane Dunning, who was placed on the paternity list today.

The Rangers had an off day Thursday, and so could have had Nathan Eovaldi pitch Sunday on regular rest, with either Bradford pitching against the weaker Detroit Tigers on Monday, or Martin Perez pitching Monday on regular rest and Dunning pitching Tuesday. However, the Rangers have wanted to ensure their starters don’t get overworked — as exemplified by the decision to have Bradford make a spot start a couple of weeks ago — and so Bradford will be making his second major league start on Sunday.

His first major league start, against the Atlanta Braves on May 15, saw him give up six runs in five innings. In his one start for Round Rock since then, he gave up four runs in 5.2 IP, though just one run was earned.