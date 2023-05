Good morning, folks...

The Texas Rangers beat the Baltimore Orioles by a score of 5-3 yesterday.

The DMN’s game story looks at how the first two games of the series have displayed why the Rangers have gotten off to such a great start.

Cody Bradford will get the start on Sunday for the Rangers, in place of the paternity listed Dane Dunning.

There were roster moves for the Rangers on Saturday.

David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs.