Minor league update for 5/27/23

Down East was rained out.

Hickory was also rained out.

T.K. Roby appears to be hitting his stride with Frisco. Roby started for the Roughriders and went six innings, giving up one run on five hits and a walk, striking out eight. Michael Brewer allowed a run in two innings, striking out two and walking one.

Evan Carter had a hit, two walks and a stolen base. Thomas Saggese had a single, a double and two walks. Aaron Zavala had a pair of hits and a walk.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-travelers/2023/05/27/729266#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729266

Lucas Jacobsen gave up five runs in 1.1 IP for Round Rock. Taylor Hearn allowed a run in two innings, striking out three and walking two. Grant Anderson struck out three and walked one in two innings.

Justin Foscue homered twice. Sam Huff had a single, a double and a homer. Davis Wendzel had a double, a homer and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-isotopes/2023/05/27/722002#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=722002