Texas Rangers lineup for May 28, 2023 against the Baltimore Orioles: starting pitchers are Cody Bradford for the Rangers and Kyle Bradish for the Orioles.

The Texas Rangers look to sweep the Orioles in Baltimore this afternoon, with Cody Bradford making his second major league start. The Jankster, newly reactivated from the injured list, is back in the lineup, while Adolis Garcia gets a half day off as the DH.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — DH

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Jankowski — LF

Grossman — RF

Taveras — CF

12:35 p.m. Central start time. Rangers are +120 underdogs.