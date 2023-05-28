 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 52 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles

The Battle of the Brads

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
MLB: Texas Rangers at Baltimore Orioles Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles

Sunday, May 28, 2023, 12:35 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

LHP Cody Bradford vs. RHP Kyle Bradish

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ORIOLES
Marcus Semien - 2B Cedric Mullins - CF
Corey Seager - SS Adley Rutschman - C
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Anthony Santander - RF
Adolis Garcia - DH Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
Josh Jung - 3B Gunnar Henderson - 3B
Jonah Heim - C Austin Hays - LF
Travis Jankowski - LF Adam Frazier - 2B
Robbie Grossman - RF Ramon Urias - DH
Leody Taveras - CF Jorge Mateo - SS
Cody Bradford - LHP Kyle Bradish - RHP

Go Rangers!

Loading comments...