Game 52 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles

Texas Rangers @ Baltimore Orioles
Sunday, May 28, 2023, 12:35 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Oriole Park at Camden Yards
LHP Cody Bradford vs. RHP Kyle Bradish
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ORIOLES
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Cedric Mullins - CF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Adley Rutschman - C
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Anthony Santander - RF
|Adolis Garcia - DH
|Ryan Mountcastle - 1B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Gunnar Henderson - 3B
|Jonah Heim - C
|Austin Hays - LF
|Travis Jankowski - LF
|Adam Frazier - 2B
|Robbie Grossman - RF
|Ramon Urias - DH
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Jorge Mateo - SS
|Cody Bradford - LHP
|Kyle Bradish - RHP
Go Rangers!
