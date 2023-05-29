Minor league update for 5/28/23

Down East had a doubleheader scheduled. Both games were rained out.

Hickory had one game scheduled. That game was rained out.

Jack Leiter was scheduled to pitch for Frisco. He was scratched due to a sore foot.

Alex Speas threw a shutout inning for Frisco, striking out three and walking one. Antoine Kelly allowed one run in an inning of work — no hits allowed, but he walked a batter, hit a batter, and threw two wild pitches, striking out one.

Thomas Saggese had a hit and two walks. Dustin Harris had a hit and a walk. Evan Carter had a hit. Aaron Zavala had a walk.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-travelers/2023/05/28/729265#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729265

Jake Latz threw a scoreless inning for the Express. Kyle Cody went 4.2 innings and allowed two runs on a pair of home runs, striking out five. Yerry Rodriguez allowed four runs in an inning of work, walking two, striking out one and allowing a pair of home runs. Marc Church went 1.1 IP and allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out two. Chase Lee threw a scoreless inning.

Continuing his rehab assignment, Mitch Garver caught six innings and was 1 for 4 with a homer. Justin Foscue had two hits and a walk. Sam Huff had two walks. Blaine Crim had three hits. Davis Wendzel had a hit and a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-isotopes/2023/05/28/722003#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=722003