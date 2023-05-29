Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes that Cody Bradford acquitted himself well in his second spot start for the Texas Rangers even though it came in another loss.

Shawn McFarland writes that the Rangers were just kind of shrugging at their fate yesterday after earning a series win.

Matt Fisher writes that even though Texas dropped the finale, they showed that they belong by taking a series against a peer at the top of the standings.

Believe it or not, but All-Star voting begins later this week and Jeff Wilson writes that the Rangers should have plenty of candidates.

And, Landry takes a look at Will Smith’s journey to 100 career saves and becoming the Rangers bullpen savior.

Have a respectful holiday!