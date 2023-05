Texas Rangers lineup for May 29, 2023 against the Detroit Tigers: starting pitchers are Nathan Eovaldi of the Rangers and Matthew Boyd for the Tigers.

The Rangers start a four game set in Detroit with an afternoon game on a Monday.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Grossman — DH

Taveras — CF

Thompson — LF

12:10 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are -165 favorites.