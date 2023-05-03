Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Ezequiel Duran is doing his best to Wally Pipp our gazillion dollar shortstop, as he went 3-4 last night on his way to a 5 game hitting streak.

Bruce Bochy says that the Rangers will find a way to get Duran into the lineup once Corey Seager returns.

Bochy says that Duran plays with a lot of joy and that’s when you get the best version of a player.

Leody Taveras was on the bench last night, as he is in the midst of a 1-17 slump, and would have been batting from the left side against Arizona’s Gallen... his weaker split, and Gallen has historically been murder on lefties, anyway.

Jon Gray is getting frustrated with himself, as last night marks the third straight start he’s underperformed his expectations.

Josh Jung has been named the AL Rookie of the Month for April, the first ever Ranger infield to earn that honor.