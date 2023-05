Texas Rangers lineup for May 3, 2023 against the Arizona Diamondbacks: starting pitchers are Andrew Heaney for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt for the D-Backs.

The Rangers have a day game to finish a two game series.

Lineup:

Semien — 2B

Jankowski — LF

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — DH

Duran — SS

Taveras — CF

Leon— C

1:05 pm Central start time. Rangers are -125 favorites.