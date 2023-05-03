Game 30 Game Day Thread - Arizona Diamondbacks @ Texas Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks @ Texas Rangers
Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 1:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
The Shed
RHP Brandon Pfaadt vs. LHP Andrew Heaney
Today's Lineups
|DIAMONDBACKS
|RANGERS
|Ketel Marte - 2B
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Emmanuel Rivera - DH
|Travis Jankowski - LF
|Lourdes Gurriel - LF
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Christian Walker - 1B
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Evan Longoria - 3B
|Josh Jung - 3B
|Dominic Fletcher - RF
|Jonah Heim - DH
|Nick Ahmed - SS
|Ezequiel Duran - SS
|Alek Thomas - CF
|Leody Taveras - CF
|Jose Herrera - C
|Sandy Leon - C
|Brandon Pfaadt - RHP
|Andrew Heaney - LHP
Go Rangers!
