Game 30 Game Day Thread - Arizona Diamondbacks @ Texas Rangers

Can you use a broom to defeat a snake?

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Texas Rangers Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks @ Texas Rangers

Wednesday, May 03, 2023, 1:05 PM CT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

The Shed

RHP Brandon Pfaadt vs. LHP Andrew Heaney

Today's Lineups

DIAMONDBACKS RANGERS
Ketel Marte - 2B Marcus Semien - 2B
Emmanuel Rivera - DH Travis Jankowski - LF
Lourdes Gurriel - LF Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
Christian Walker - 1B Adolis Garcia - RF
Evan Longoria - 3B Josh Jung - 3B
Dominic Fletcher - RF Jonah Heim - DH
Nick Ahmed - SS Ezequiel Duran - SS
Alek Thomas - CF Leody Taveras - CF
Jose Herrera - C Sandy Leon - C
Brandon Pfaadt - RHP Andrew Heaney - LHP

Go Rangers!

