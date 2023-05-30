Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Evan Grant writes that defense, especially in the infield, has been a key for the Texas Rangers and that was on display in the win over Detroit on Monday.

Kennedi Landry writes that Nathan Eovaldi finished off his superlative month of May with another victory.

Matt Fisher looks at what is in store for the Rangers in Detroit with another long road trip winding down as we reach a third of the way through the season.

Grant notes that yet more offense could be on the way soon for Texas with Mitch Garver nearing a return.

The Rangers moved up to second on MLB dot com’s power rankings while they remained at second on The Athletic’s list.

And, Mike Axisa calls the Rangers the league’s biggest surprise through Memorial Day with Marcus Semien a leading MVP candidate.

