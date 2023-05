Texas Rangers lineup for May 30, 2023 against the Detroit Tigers: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Alex Faedo for the Tigers.

Are you ready for some baseball? The Texas Rangers are, I hope, because they are going to play a game today against the Detroit Tigers.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Grossman — DH

Jankowski — LF

Taveras — CF

5:40 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are favorites at -130.