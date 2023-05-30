Dunning activated, Barlow to i.l.

Texas Rangers pitcher Dane Dunning has been activated from the paternity list, the team announced today. To make room on the active roster for Dunning, the Rangers have placed pitcher Joe Barlow on the 15 day injured list with what is described as “an illness.”

Dunning was originally scheduled to start Sunday’s series finale in Baltimore, but due to his child being born on Thursday, he went on the paternity list and Cody Bradford was brought up to make that start. Dunning is now slated to face off on Wednesday against Joey Wentz in the series finale against the Tigers.

Meanwhile, Spencer Howard has been assigned to Round Rock to start a rehab stint. Howard hasn’t pitched this season, and is currently on the 60 day injured list due to a right lat strain. He can spend up to 30 days on the rehab assignment in the minors. One thing to keep an eye on is if the Rangers use Howard in a relief role — Howard has struggled as a starter in the majors, and there has been some thought that he might end up transitioning to a bullpen role at some point. Given the Rangers’ issues with the pen, if Howard is healthy and performs with Round Rock as a one or two inning guy, he could be back in the majors sooner than expected.