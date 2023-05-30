35-19 - Anderson to the rescue! Rangers stave off Tigers 10-6

The Texas Rangers scored a girthy ten runs while the Detroit Tigers plated a mere six runs.

Where has Grant Anderson been all our lives?

I love a funky sidewinding reliever. The Rangers squads that turned the corner in the turn of a decade ago had Darren O’Day and then Yoshinori Tateyama as early-season bullpen saviors. Enter Anderson in an everything-but-the-bullpen 2023 to display a revelatory evening of much-needed relief in his debut tonight.

The Rangers needed that relief as Martin Perez produced a dud with six runs allowed on seven hits and four walks with just three strikeouts in 4 2⁄ 3 innings. Luckily for Perez, Anderson came in and shoved and the bats were busy gamely supporting the efforts with a run or more crossing the plate in five of tonight’s nine frames.

With another big output, Texas once again avoided loss No. 20 and are now a season best 16 games above .500. The win also secures the series victory, which the Rangers have enjoyed in each leg of this May-concluding road trip.

Player of the Game: Many members of the lineup contributed loudly tonight — Josh Jung was a triple shy of a cycle, Jonah Heim plated four runs, Adolis Garcia had four hits and scored three times, for example — as they so often have this season but Anderson was historic for Texas in relief of Perez.

5th strikeout gives Anderson the Rangers record for most Ks in a debut by a reliever. Feliz, Leclerc & Jeff Zimmerman each had 4. I don't have any updates on Zimmerman's rehab — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) May 31, 2023

Anderson would make it seven Ks before leaving after allowing a single to future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera. He finished the night tossing 2 2⁄ 3 innings with one hit allowed, zero walks, and seven strikeouts.

He also got the win in his debut.

Up Next: The Rangers will go for a sweep of the Tigers with RHP Dane Dunning set to make his return to the rotation. Detroit hasn’t listed a starter but LHP Joey Wentz is expected to pitch perhaps after the Tigers deploy an opener.

The Wednesday afternoon first pitch from Comerica Park is scheduled for 12:10 pm CT and will be aired, presumably, on BS Southwest.