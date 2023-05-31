Minor league update for 5/30/23

Wood Ducks starter Jose Corniell went 5.2 scoreless innings, walking one, allowing two hits and striking out seven. Adrian Rodriguez struck out the one batter he faced. Dylan MacLean struck out four in three scoreless innings.

Cam Cauley had a single, a double and a stolen base. Tommy Sprecht, in his full season debut, went three for four. Ian Moller and Yeison Morrobel each had a walk. Danyer Cueva had a hit.

Down East box score

Mitch Bratt started for the Crawdads and threw five shutout innings, striking out five and walking one.

Tucker Mitchell was 2 for 3 with a double and two walks. J.P. Martinez, rehabbing with Hickory, drew a pair of walks. Maximo Acosta, Alejandro Osuna, and Daniel Mateo each had a hit. Abi Ortiz had a hit and a walk.

Hickory box score

Ryan Garcia started for Frisco, going three innings, allowing three runs, striking out five and walking three. Michael Brewer threw 1.2 scoreless innings, walking one and striking out one.

Evan Carter and Dustin Harris each had a double and a walk. Aaron Zavala had a hit and a walk. Thomas Saggese had a hit.

Frisco box score

Spencer Howard started his rehab assignment with Round Rock and did quite while, striking out four in two innings while retiring all six batters he faced. Grant Wolfram walked three batters and allowed two runs in 0.1 IP. Chase Lee walked one and struck out one in 0.2 IP.

Mitch Garver DH’d and was 0 for 4 with a walk. Davis Wendzel homered and walked. Justin Foscue drew three walks. Sam Huff had a hit.

Round Rock box score