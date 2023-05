Texas Rangers lineup for May 31, 2023: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Joey Wentz for the Tigers.

The Rangers look to sweep the Tigers in Detroit this afternoon in the final game of their road trip. Corey Seager gets a half day off, and Bubba Thompson is getting a rare start.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — DH

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Taveras — CF

Smith — SS

Thompson — LF

12:10 p.m. Central start time. The Rangers are favorites at -155.