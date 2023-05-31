Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Garret Anderson was historically good in his debut, becoming the first reliever to strike out seven in his debut since Hayden Wesneski struck out eight in his debut in 1922.

Evan Grant observes that sending Jacob deGrom on a rehab assignment might just be wasted pitches given his injury history and clean mechanics.

San Diego has taken back their local broadcast rights from Bally, and MLB will be taking over broadcast and providing games through Fubo and local cable providers.

Dane Dunning will be returning to the mound today after leaving the team last week for the birth of his baby.

Joe Barlow has been placed on the IL due to kidney stones, which, from what I hear, really sucks for Joe Barlow.

Evan Grant has a list of all the ways this has been a really, really great start to the 2023 season.