35-20 - Rangers falter in May finale with 3-2 loss to Tigers

Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Detroit Tigers scored three runs.

As expected, the prolific offensive force that is the 2023 Rangers were finally felled by god slayer Joey Wentz and his nearly 8 ERA.

Texas did get some hits today — 11 of them, in fact — but they did not do so in sequences that produced many rallies and when those came, they didn’t get the big hit to break open the game. Hard to complain too much about it since that’s been what the Rangers have done better than anyone else all season.

The Rangers were also unfortunate enough to run into an umpire that did not appear to be at his best today, one who especially seemed to be guessing at the more critical moments. It is what it is. Robots will send him to a job teaching PE soon enough.

In a lot of ways, this game was a lot like the finale in Baltimore where Texas just didn’t do enough against a starter that looked like easy pickings on paper until things got to the bullpens which is never where these Rangers want to be.

Nevertheless, Texas won each of these series on the road and finished 6-3 on the trip that concludes May.

Player of the Game: Not Chad Fairchild, that’s for sure.

Up Next: With May in the books, the Rangers take a day off before opening June with a series at home against the Mariners. RHP Jon Gray is next up for Texas with Seattle’s hurler not yet listed.

Friday night’s first pitch in the opener from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CT. Assuming there’s not a bankruptcy ruling, the game will be shown on BS Southwest.