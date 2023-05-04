Minor league update for 5/4/23

Feliciano Serrano threw 2.1 scoreless innings for Down East, striking out three. Josh Gessner walked four and struck out two while allowing two runs in 1.2 IP.

Ian Moller was 2 for 4 with a homer. Jojo Blackmon had a single, a double, two walks and a stolen base. Anthony Gutierrez and Gleider Figuereo each had a pair of hits. Cam Cauley had a hit and a walk. Tucker Mitchell had a double, a walk and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Larson Kindreich started for Hickory and threw four shutout innings, striking out six and walking one. Michael Brewer struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Maximo Acosta had a single and two doubles, raising his OPS on the season to 936. Daniel Mateo had a single, a double and a walk. Alejandro Osuna had a hit.

Hickory box score

T.K. Roby struggled for Frisco, allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk in 4.1 IP, striking out one. Luisangel Acuna had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score

In Game One of Round Rock’s doubleheader, Cody Bradford went 5.1 IP, allowing two runs on four hit sand four walks, striking out five. Lucas Jacobsen allowed a walk and struck out two in 0.2 IP.

Davis Wendzel had a pair of hits. Blaine Crim and Justin Foscue each had a hit and a walk. Sam Huff had a hit.

In Game Two, Chase Lee allowed a pair of runs in 1.2 IP, walking one, giving up three hits and striking out two. Joe Barlow allowed a run in 1.2 IP with two Ks and two walks.

Sam Huff homered twice. Blaine Crim had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock Game One box score

Round Rock Game Two box score