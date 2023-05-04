Minor league update for 5/4/23

Feliciano Serrano threw 2.1 scoreless innings for Down East, striking out three. Josh Gessner walked four and struck out two while allowing two runs in 1.2 IP.
Ian Moller was 2 for 4 with a homer. Jojo Blackmon had a single, a double, two walks and a stolen base. Anthony Gutierrez and Gleider Figuereo each had a pair of hits. Cam Cauley had a hit and a walk. Tucker Mitchell had a double, a walk and a stolen base.
Larson Kindreich started for Hickory and threw four shutout innings, striking out six and walking one. Michael Brewer struck out one in a scoreless inning.
Maximo Acosta had a single and two doubles, raising his OPS on the season to 936. Daniel Mateo had a single, a double and a walk. Alejandro Osuna had a hit.
T.K. Roby struggled for Frisco, allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk in 4.1 IP, striking out one. Luisangel Acuna had a hit and a walk.
In Game One of Round Rock’s doubleheader, Cody Bradford went 5.1 IP, allowing two runs on four hit sand four walks, striking out five. Lucas Jacobsen allowed a walk and struck out two in 0.2 IP.
Davis Wendzel had a pair of hits. Blaine Crim and Justin Foscue each had a hit and a walk. Sam Huff had a hit.
In Game Two, Chase Lee allowed a pair of runs in 1.2 IP, walking one, giving up three hits and striking out two. Joe Barlow allowed a run in 1.2 IP with two Ks and two walks.
Sam Huff homered twice. Blaine Crim had a hit and a walk.
