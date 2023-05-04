 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minor league update for 5/4/23

Some minor league action on the day

By Adam J. Morris
Feliciano Serrano threw 2.1 scoreless innings for Down East, striking out three. Josh Gessner walked four and struck out two while allowing two runs in 1.2 IP.

Ian Moller was 2 for 4 with a homer. Jojo Blackmon had a single, a double, two walks and a stolen base. Anthony Gutierrez and Gleider Figuereo each had a pair of hits. Cam Cauley had a hit and a walk. Tucker Mitchell had a double, a walk and a stolen base.

Down East box score

Larson Kindreich started for Hickory and threw four shutout innings, striking out six and walking one. Michael Brewer struck out one in a scoreless inning.

Maximo Acosta had a single and two doubles, raising his OPS on the season to 936. Daniel Mateo had a single, a double and a walk. Alejandro Osuna had a hit.

Hickory box score

T.K. Roby struggled for Frisco, allowing six runs on eight hits and a walk in 4.1 IP, striking out one. Luisangel Acuna had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score

In Game One of Round Rock’s doubleheader, Cody Bradford went 5.1 IP, allowing two runs on four hit sand four walks, striking out five. Lucas Jacobsen allowed a walk and struck out two in 0.2 IP.

Davis Wendzel had a pair of hits. Blaine Crim and Justin Foscue each had a hit and a walk. Sam Huff had a hit.

In Game Two, Chase Lee allowed a pair of runs in 1.2 IP, walking one, giving up three hits and striking out two. Joe Barlow allowed a run in 1.2 IP with two Ks and two walks.

Sam Huff homered twice. Blaine Crim had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock Game One box score

Round Rock Game Two box score

