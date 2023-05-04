Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Former Ranger catcher Robinson Chirinos has announced his retirement from baseball.

Grant Brisbee revisits a picture of unknown provenance from 2015 which contained proposed baseball rule changes, and examines the remaining proposals from the picture and their likelihood of implementation.

Jose Leclerc has not been the pitcher the Rangers need him to be of late, although that’s becoming a common theme in the bullpen.

Bruce Bochy offered some words of encouragement as Leclerc left the mound yesterday, but Leclerc says his frustration is 100%.

Corey Seager has been taking groundballs and is expected to return in 7 to 10 days.

Josh Jung described the AL Rookie of the Month award as “just a certificate,” but it’s another step towards his goal of winning Rookie of the Year.