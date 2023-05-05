Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday.

The DMN’s Kevin Sherrington asks if the deGrom injury ups the pressure on Chris Young to make moves.

Jeff Wilson says the Rangers may employ an opener for Dane Dunning while he’s filling in on the starting rotation.

Rangers minor leaguer Cody Bradford is the PCL Pitcher of the Month for April.

And on the early draft front, Keith Law has his list of top 50 draft prospects, and MLB Pipeline offers its first version of a 2023 mock draft.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers start up a 10-game west coast road trip tonight, leading off with the Angels at 8:38 p.m.

