Minor league update for 5/4/23

The Down East game was suspended in the first inning, so no Down East data.

Mitch Bratt started for Hickory, allowing two runs in five IP, striking out six. Cody Freeman had a single, a double and a homer.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/blueclaws-vs-crawdads/2023/05/04/727228#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727228

Frisco starter Ryan Garcia failed to get out of the first, allowing five runs on four hits, including two homers, and a walk in 0.1 IP.

Evan Carter was 3 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base. Dustin Harris was 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, and three stolen bases. Luisangel Acuna had a single, a double, and a stolen base. Thomas Saggese had a pair of hits.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-rockhounds/2023/05/04/729066#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729066

Kyle Cody started for Round Rock and gave up two runs on two hits and three walks in three innings, striking out two. John King allowed a hit and two walks in three shutout innings, striking out one. Grant Anderson struck out all three batters he faced. Jake Latz struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Justin Foscue was 3 for 4 with two doubles and a walk. Sam Huff was 2 for 5 with a homer. Blaine Crim had a hit and a walk. Davis Wendzel had a double, a walk and a stolen base.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-aces/2023/05/04/721718#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721718