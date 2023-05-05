Littell traded to Red Sox

Righthanded pitcher Zack Littell has been traded to the Boston Red Sox from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations, per the beats.

Littell, 27, is a reliever who was signed as a minor league free agent this past offseason. Originally drafted by the Seattle Mariners, Littell was dealt to the New York Yankees for James Pazos after the 2016 season, and then send to Minnesota by the Yankees as part of the Jaime Garcia trade at the 2017 trade deadline. Littell spent the 2021 and 2022 season with the San Francisco Giants, and was good with the Giants in 2021 but bad in 2022.

Littell put up a 2.25 ERA in 12 innings over 8 games, with 16 Ks against 2 walks for Round Rock this year. There was some general discussion about him being a possible option for the Ranger bullpen, but it appears the team sees other folks as being ahead of him on the ladder, and so has sent him to Beantown.