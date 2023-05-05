Texas Rangers lineup for May 5, 2023 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Tyler Anderson for the Angels.
Texas starts a 10 day road trip tonight against the Angels of Anaheim. With lefty Tyler Anderson on the mound, we have Bubba in left field and Grossman as the DH.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Grossman — DH
Lowe — 1B
Garcia — RF
Jung — 3B
Heim — C
Duran — SS
Taveras — CF
Thompson — LF
8:38 p.m. Central start time. The Angels are favorites at -145.
