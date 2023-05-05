Texas Rangers lineup for May 5, 2023 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Tyler Anderson for the Angels.

Texas starts a 10 day road trip tonight against the Angels of Anaheim. With lefty Tyler Anderson on the mound, we have Bubba in left field and Grossman as the DH.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Grossman — DH

Lowe — 1B

Garcia — RF

Jung — 3B

Heim — C

Duran — SS

Taveras — CF

Thompson — LF

8:38 p.m. Central start time. The Angels are favorites at -145.