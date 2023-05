The Texas Rangers scored four runs but the Anaheim Angels scored five runs in Manfred innings.

Brutal.

Player of the Game: Dane Dunning deserved better.

Up Next: The Rangers and Angels are back at it tomorrow evening with RHP Nathan Eovaldi set to make the start for Texas against LHP Reid Detmers for Anaheim.

Saturday night’s first pitch from Angel Stadium is scheduled for 8:07 pm CT and can be viewed via BS Southwest.