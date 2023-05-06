Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers, once again, suffered a bullpen meltdown and lost late to the Angels.

Kennedi Landry says the worst part is a wasted gem from Rangers’ spot-starter Dane Dunning.

Sigh. Elsewhere, on a more positive note, Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is ‘trusting his swing’ amid a breakout season.

Jeff Wilson says the Rangers minor leaguers have had a good opening month and lists a dozen prospects who are turning heads.

And the Vandy Boys were both pretty solid last night, one of them having needed that much more than the other.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers will look to bounce back against the Angels ti ugh at 8:07 with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound for Texas.

Have a good weekend!