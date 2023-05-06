Minor league update for 5/5/23

Down East finished yesterday’s suspended game with Brock Porter going four innings, allowing one run on one hit and two walks, striking out four.

Tucker Mitchell had a single, a double and a homer. Jojo Blackmon had a pair of hits and a pair of walks. Anthony Gutierrez had a hit and a stolen base. Gleider Figuereo had a double and a walk. Danyer Cueva tripled.

In Game Two, Dylan MacLean allowed a run in 4.2 IP, walking one and striking out four. Adrian Rodriguez struck out three in two shutout innings.

Down East Game One box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-nationals/2023/05/05/727948#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727948

Down East Game Two box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-nationals/2023/05/05/727941#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727941

Kumar Rocker was terrific for Hickory. He threw six shutout innings, allowing one hit and two walks, striking out eight. Michael Brewer struck out three and walked one in a shutout inning.

Maximo Acosta was 2 for 4 with a homer. Daniel Mateo had a pair of hits.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/blueclaws-vs-crawdads/2023/05/05/727226#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727226

Jack Leiter had possibly his best outing as a pro, going six shutout innings, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven. Marc Church allowed a run in 0.2 IP on two walks and two hits. Alex Speas threw 1.1 scoreless IP with two Ks. Antoine Kelly had a walk and a K in a scoreless inning.

Dustin Harris was 2 for 5 with a homer. Thomas Saggese had a hit.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-rockhounds/2023/05/05/729063#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729063

It was a bad one for Cole Winn, who allowed six runs in 2.1 IP on five hits and five walks, striking out one. Lucas Jacobsen allowed two runs in two innings.

Jonathan Ornelas was 3 for 4 with a triple and a walk. Sam Huff had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-aces/2023/05/05/721714#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721714