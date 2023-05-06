19-13 - Eovaldi effortlessly excellent again in 10-1 win from Anaheim

The Texas Rangers scored ten runs while the Anaheim Angels scored one run.

The game plan for the Rangers over the last few weeks has been to either score a ton of runs to outpace the other team’s hope or pray that once the ball is handed over to an increasingly faulty bullpen, enough outs are collected to reach 27 with the team still ahead.

That plan has had varying degrees of success of late, except for on days when it’s Nathan Eovaldi’s turn in the rotation. The plan then is to just let the other major veteran starting pitcher addition not named Jacob deGrom go out and shove.

The Rangers paired more zeroes from Eovaldi with three runs while he was in the game with all of those coming from a modest rally in the 4th inning which saw Texas score on three consecutive two-out singles. That 3-0 score held until the top of the ninth when Texas piled on seven more two-out runs to add an embarrassment of insurance.

Player of the Game: It wasn’t a complete game shutout tonight for Eovaldi like last outing so, I mean, ho hum, right? The Alvin, Texas native instead tossed eight shutout innings on five hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 107 pitches of work.

Eovaldi hasn’t allowed a run since the 3rd inning of his start in Cincinnati with his scoreless streak now spanning 20 innings.

Up Next: The rubber match of this series from Orange County will see LHP Martin Perez take the hill for Texas opposite LHP Jose Suarez for Anaheim.

The Sunday afternoon first pitch from Angel Stadium is scheduled for 3:07 pm CT and will can be witnessed via BS Southwest.