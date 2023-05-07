Minor league update for 5/6/23

Down East starter Aidan Curry went five innings, allowing four runs on six hits and a walk, striking out seven. Jose Corniell threw four perfect innings, striking out six.

Cam Cauley had a single, a double and two walks. Gleider Figuereo had a hit and a walk. Anthony Gutierrez had a triple and a stolen base.

Down East box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/wood-ducks-vs-nationals/2023/05/06/727943#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727943

Hickory starter Winston Santos allowed five runs in five innings, giving up a pair of homers while walking one and striking out five.

Daniel Mateo tripled. Alejandro Osuna doubled.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/blueclaws-vs-crawdads/2023/05/06/727222#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=727222

Owen White started for Frisco and went six innings, allowing two runs on a two run homer, striking out five and walking two.

Luisangel Acuna had a single and a homer. Thomas Saggese had a hit.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/roughriders-vs-rockhounds/2023/05/06/729062#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=729062

Taylor Hearn went two innings for Round Rock, allowing three hits, walking one and striking out one. Chase Lee allowed a three run homer in an inning of work.

Justin Foscue tripled. Davis Wendzel had a hit and a walk.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-aces/2023/05/06/721711#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=721711